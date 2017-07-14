WWE News: Triple H's thoughts on Bobby Fish's NXT Debut

The Game welcomes the Fish!

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 14 Jul 2017, 09:01 IST

Fish made his long-awaited debut on the most recent edition of WWE NXT.

What’s the story?

As reported earlier, Bobby Fish officially made his debut on WWE NXT. Triple H, the godfather of the brand, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Fish’s debut.

In case you didn’t know..

Fans longed for Fish’s on-screen debut ever since the news had broken out after the show tapings back in June. At the recent NXT tapings, Fish’s former tag-team partner and former ROH World Champion, Kyle O’Reilly also made his NXT debut.

Fish took on Aleister Black but ended up taking the loss in his first match. He cut a promo after his match, promising to make a name for himself in the yellow brand:

The heart of the matter

After last night’s episode of NXT, Triple H took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Fish’s debut. He posted a photo of Fish and himself shaking hands and welcomed the former three-time ROH Tag Team Champion with the following thoughts:

The Game is right on point!

What’s next?

There has been no given indication about Fish’s future feuds and storylines. However, with Fish and O’Reilly both making their debuts on NXT, there is a possibility of seeing a reformation of the infamous reDragon tag-team.

Author’s take

Fish’s debut was a long time coming and it feels nice to see Hunter acknowledge his talent by welcoming him onboard the NXT roster. His addition to the roster makes the locker-room look even more star-studded than it already was.



I hope that Fish has a long and successful career in the WWE.