WWE News: Triple threat title match being advertised for first SmackDown on FOX

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 45 // 14 Aug 2019, 01:09 IST

Kofi Kingston

WWE is less than two months away from its highly anticipated debut on FOX Sports, as SmackDown Live officially premieres on the channel on Friday, October 4th.

Not only will the show be the first episode of SmackDown Live on FOX Sports, but the show will be a huge 20th-anniversary special boasting numerous names from the past including The Undertaker and more.

Big main event set for WWE SmackDown Live debut on FOX

According to the official Twitter account of The Staples Center, which will host the debut episode of SmackDown Live on FOX Sports, the show will feature a Triple Threat WWE title match with Kofi Kingston putting his gold on the line against Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton.

.@WWE Superstars past & present will be on hand to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown Live including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair & Sting. Tix go on sale this Fri at 10am! pic.twitter.com/aIP5tUw2wz — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) August 13, 2019

In addition to the main event, huge names are being advertised for SmackDown Live on October 4th, as Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting will all be appearing on the show.

The Beast will be appearing on SmackDown Live

It's interesting to note that Brock Lesnar is currently being advertised for the SmackDown Live FOX Sports debut, which could be hinting at The Beast's future when the blue brand heads to its new home.

Lesnar was defeated over the weekend at WWE SummerSlam by Seth Rollins, and is no longer representing WWE Raw as the Universal Champion.

With WWE announcing that Lesnar will not get a rematch against Rollins for the Universal title, The Beast's status as a member of the Raw roster is very much in question.

In the past several months, rumors have indicated that FOX Sports might be planning to present SmackDown Live as more of a sports product than an entertainment product, and given Lesnar's UFC and MMA history, The Beast and SmackDown Live would be a natural fit.

How do you feel about the announced main event for the SmackDown Live FOX debut? Let us know in the comment section!