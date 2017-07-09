WWE News: Twitter explodes after AJ Styles wins the United States Championship at MSG Live Event

Check out the Twitter reaction to the big title change at MSG...

by Jeremy Bennett News 09 Jul 2017, 00:48 IST

And NEW WWE United States Champion....

What’s the story?

The WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night, and the fans in attendance saw a surprise title change. In the middle of the card, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens for the United States Championship with his Phenomenal Forearm finisher.

Check out the official tweet from WWE below:

In case you didn’t know...

The United States Championship originated in the NWA territories in 1975 under Jim Crockett Promotions with Harley Race being the first champion. When Vince McMahon purchased WCW in 2001, the title came over to the WWE where it has been ever since.

The heart of the matter...

As one would expect, the Twitter universe was buzzing at the fact that AJ Styles captured the title at a WWE Live event. Below are some of the reactions straight from Twitter regarding the title change, including one from the man himself, AJ Styles.

Feels good to be the United States Champion. https://t.co/94ZzIZVoEB — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 8, 2017

Here is some video footage that gives you a good gauge of the crowd reaction after the three count:

OMG AJ STYLES DEFEATS KEVIN FOR UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP!!! #WWEMSG IS GOING CRAZY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KHgucpoWwM — Miss WWE is Life (@Ladiie_Nikki) July 8, 2017

The loser of the match, Kevin Owens, had a unique reaction on Twitter. He changed his profile picture and cover photo to a solid black.

Owens is clearly in mourning since he is no longer the Face Of America...

Below are reactions from the pro wrestling world once they heard that the United States Championship had a new home:

Whoa cool!! Congrats to the NEW US Champ @AJStylesOrg #WWEMSG — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 8, 2017

What’s next?

For the WWE, the Great Balls Of Fire pay per view is this Sunday headlined by Samoa Joe v. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on December 26 for a Raw house show.

Author’s take...

When you go to Madison Square Garden, it isn’t just one of your average house shows because of the history the WWE has with that building. It was great to see the WWE treat the fans to a title change last night putting the United States Championship on one of the WWE Universe’s most beloved Superstars.