Twitter reacts to new photo of Brock Lesnar dancing with a friend

Brock Lesnar's latest out-of-character picture has taken the WWE Universe by storm on social media.

"The Beast Incarnate" has been doing some of the best work of his career ever since returning as a babyface at SummerSlam 2021. Lesnar is nailing his role as a good guy, and fans are all-praises for his quaint outfits.

An out-of-character picture of Brock Lesnar is currently going viral on Twitter. The former WWE Champion can be seen dancing with an unnamed female friend in the photo.

Wrestling fans had quite the response to Brock Lesnar having a good time outside of WWE. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Enigma @ItsTheEnigma @Fiend4FolIows It’s obvious Brock’s enjoying his babyface run. His heel run rang it’s course, he’s much more charismatic and exciting now @Fiend4FolIows It’s obvious Brock’s enjoying his babyface run. His heel run rang it’s course, he’s much more charismatic and exciting now

Jake @JakeJack007 @Fiend4FolIows Happiest brock been since his Mexican title celebration in 2003 @Fiend4FolIows Happiest brock been since his Mexican title celebration in 2003

𝕁𝕦𝕤ℂ𝕚𝕥𝕚𝟠𝟠 @JustCiti88 @Fiend4FolIows Yo no lie Brock looks to be as happy as he’s ever been not just in this picture but all around! @Fiend4FolIows Yo no lie Brock looks to be as happy as he’s ever been not just in this picture but all around!

Chris Monte IV @imchrismonte @Fiend4FolIows Man that lady looks like Sunny if she made better life choices. @Fiend4FolIows Man that lady looks like Sunny if she made better life choices.

Lee Shields @LeeShields01 @Fiend4FolIows Brock Lesnar has let his guard down more and is out here living his best life and we're ALL here for it! @Fiend4FolIows Brock Lesnar has let his guard down more and is out here living his best life and we're ALL here for it!

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling I find it funny that people are surprised that Brock Lesnar has always been a great guy in real life lol I find it funny that people are surprised that Brock Lesnar has always been a great guy in real life lol https://t.co/IxslvfJIIW

HearttBreakkKidd @Apex__Predator_



In 2021 We have Seen A Whole Different Version Of Brock Lesnar, And I'm Loving It!!!!



#BrockLesnar #WWEDay1 Yo, Brock Lesnar Is Cool In Real Life!!!!In 2021 We have Seen A Whole Different Version Of Brock Lesnar, And I'm Loving It!!!! Yo, Brock Lesnar Is Cool In Real Life!!!! In 2021 We have Seen A Whole Different Version Of Brock Lesnar, And I'm Loving It!!!!#BrockLesnar #WWEDay1 https://t.co/uWIcJEpsvt

moneymanseth @moneymanseth2 @Apex__Predator_ i think he’s at a great place in his life where he’s more open to having a good time and trusting people more because i remember back in the day he flat out said i don’t like people i’m not a people person at all which i mean same🤷‍♂️😂😂😂 @Apex__Predator_ i think he’s at a great place in his life where he’s more open to having a good time and trusting people more because i remember back in the day he flat out said i don’t like people i’m not a people person at all which i mean same🤷‍♂️😂😂😂

Niccolò @Makavelimademe It’s just a regular restaurant until #BrockLesnar shows up. Exposure to his aura of rugged outdoorsiness forces it to become rustic. It’s just a regular restaurant until #BrockLesnar shows up. Exposure to his aura of rugged outdoorsiness forces it to become rustic. https://t.co/YPz9xiVTvN

Brock Lesnar isn't usually a sociable person

Brock Lesnar is one of the scariest entities in all of pro-wrestling. He is all set to wrestle arch-rival and Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1, with the coveted belt on the line. In many past instances, The Beast Incarnate has made it clear that he is very private and doesn't like socializing.

Roman Reigns has previously talked about Brock Lesnar being a private person and called it a "genius move":

"I don’t know a lot about Brock. Just like you don’t. That’s the way he’s played it, and I think it’s a genius move. Not only for himself and his mental health and his family and everything and just to keep himself out of the public eye, but it creates so much mystique behind him as a performer and as a character, which is something that’s a lost portion of what we do in our business, a lost piece of the art form,” said Reigns. [H/T 411Mania]

Many fans know that Brock Lesnar lives with his family on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, away from the city's commotion.

Lesnar casually dancing with a friend wasn't something fans had ever expected to see. The reactions to this viral picture prove that he is still incredibly popular among the masses, and turning him into a babyface wasn't a bad idea after all.

