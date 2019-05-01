Twitter goes berserk as Dean Ambrose returns as Jon Moxley

The born-again Jon Moxley

Dean Ambrose has shocked the wrestling world by putting up a video on his Twitter account. The video shows the former WWE Superstar trying to escape from prison, finally managing to leave the area without getting nabbed. What's worth noting here is that Ambrose' Twitter handle now spells out the words "Jon Moxley", the notorious character that once used to hound the Indie scene, way before Ambrose came into the WWE picture.

Dean Ambrose had asked for his WWE release earlier this year and he wasn't too thrilled with the way the promotion was handling his character. This led to WWE coming up with a Network exclusive dubbed as "The Shield's Final Chapter", which saw Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose defeat the dastardly trio of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. This was Dean Ambrose' final WWE match, after the company teasing his exit for a long while. Also, Ambrose wasn't featured at this year's WrestleMania.

The cryptic video looks like a possible shot at Dean's struggle in WWE as well as his unwillingness to stay in the promotion. The video soon took Twitter by storm, with pro-wrestling fans flooding the social media website with tweets, sharing their views on the breaking news.

Dean Ambrose' transformation to Jon Moxley might mean a lot of things. Some fans are speculating that he could go back to WWE in his new avatar, while others are stating that All Elite Wrestling will secure Moxley with a lucrative contract. As of now, there's no update on what the video actually means. Ambrose is likely to follow it up with some kind of announcement, but until then, let's take a look at thesome of the best Twitter reactions to Dean Ambrose' viral video, showcasing him embracing his past.

Dean Ambrose: “They made get a Twitter...Fine...Enjoy.”



Jon Moxley: “I’ll kill anyone.” pic.twitter.com/PgbzhG2TQp — Kenny (@sinzhq) May 1, 2019

seth: dean will be living his life and i’m happy for him

jon moxley: tweets

seth: pic.twitter.com/DTVarNoMle — jos (@jaimescnsa) May 1, 2019

Everyone’s reaction after that Jon Moxley tweet....



pic.twitter.com/aS2axxeCed — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) May 1, 2019

Goodbye Dean Ambrose



Welcome back Jon Moxley pic.twitter.com/CZ673ZrfXr — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AlastairMckenz9) May 1, 2019

JON MOXLEY IS COMING BACK I REPEAT JON MOXLEY IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/bUqrDjzoDj — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) May 1, 2019

This. Was. Awesome. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2019

us when jon moxley tweeted pic.twitter.com/3408CFs1mX — jos (@jaimescnsa) May 1, 2019

For what it’s worth, Ambrose is seen walking by a dice graphic on the wall in his Jon Moxley return hype video.



The numbers shown on the dice are 2 and 5.



The date of Double or Nothing is May 25. pic.twitter.com/fdQWDviU8y — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 1, 2019

Dean Ambrose drew me back into wrestling and then I learned about the bad ass that Jon Moxley was.



And now he’s free. I am beyond hyped.



I don’t care where he goes, I am there. — Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) May 1, 2019

In which Jon Moxley acts out the climatic scene of Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 classic "Point Break"…as Terry Funk and Dusty Rhodes? pic.twitter.com/biJq95QT9S — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) May 1, 2019

The big story here is that Jon Moxley actually tweeted. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 1, 2019