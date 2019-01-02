×
WWE News: Twitter reacts to death of 'Mean' Gene Okerlund

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
192   //    02 Jan 2019, 22:19 IST

'Mean' Gene Okerlund was part of some of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.
'Mean' Gene Okerlund was part of some of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

What's the story?

Tributes have poured in for 'Mean' Gene Okerlund, after the most famous interviewer in wrestling history died earlier today aged 76.

In case you didn't know

Arguably the most famous announcer in wrestling history, Gene Okerlund joined entertainment as a DJ in Nebraska, before joining the AWA in 1970.

Moving to the WWF in the 1980s, Okerlund became a fixture of WWF programming as a commentator, announcer, interviewer, and occasional wrestler, and sang the national anthem at the very first WrestleMania.

In 2006, Okerlund was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on the night before WrestleMania 22, by former World Champion Hulk Hogan.

On January 2, 2019, Okerlund died at the age of 76.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan, who was interviewed by Okerlund countless times, and inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame, said that he will always love the legendary interviewer.

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter to share a humorous anecdote of the first time he met Gene, after signing with the WWE.

Triple H rightly described Mean Gene as the voice and soundtrack to an entire era of wrestling.

Tony Schiavone, who worked with Mean Gene during his time in WCW, said he was devastated at the death of his friend.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin described the late interviewer as untouchable in every role he had.

Whilst current interviewer Cathy Kelly shared her own tribute with a photo of the two interviewers together.

What's next?

Okerlund is survived by his wife Jeanne, whom he married in 1964, and their two children.

We at Sportskeeda would like to offer our best wishes to Jeanne and the entire Okerlund family at this time.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
