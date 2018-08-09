WWE News: Twitter reacts to Renee Young being announced as guest commentator for next week's Monday Night Raw
Renee Young has been one of the best parts of WWE's announcers' team for a number of years now and has recently expressed an interest in being part of the commentary team for WWE's history-making all-female pay-per-view called Evolution.
Young commentated at last night's Mae Young Classic tapings and obviously impressed WWE officials since she has been given an opportunity of a lifetime by being told that she can commentate in the full episode of Raw next week.
This has been a long time coming for Young, who has been working backstage and as part of every pre-show panel, so there are many members of the WWE roster who have reacted to the news that she has finally been given the opportunity she deserves.
ESPN broke the news earlier today and it was met by a number of interesting tweets from many of Renee's peers.
Paul Heyman was interviewed by Renee Young last week on Raw and it appears that the two stars have a close relationship, which is why he has already tweeted to congratulate her on the news.
Stephanie McMahon even Tweeted to tell Renee that she was going to kill it, which is definitely high praise from the Commissioner of Monday Night Raw.
Former World Champion and commentator JBL weighed in on the fact that Renee had been added to the commentary team as well to tell her that it was well deserved and that she will do a great job.
It is well-known that Natalya and Renee Young are friends from their time together on Total Divas, which is why the former Women's Champion has already tweeted out her support.
Corey Graves will be alongside Renee Young on Monday Night and Tweeted out to say that he was proud of one of his best friends on this incredible achievement.
Michael Cole will also be alongside Renee Young on Monday Night when she is part of Raw's commentary team in place of Jonathan Coachman.
There were a number of fans who have also Tweeted out their thoughts on this fantastic accomplishment for Young.