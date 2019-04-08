×
WWE News: Twitter releases special emoji for all three competitors in WrestleMania Main Event

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
783   //    08 Apr 2019, 00:11 IST

Charlotte, Rousey and Lynch have Twitter emoji's now!
Charlotte, Rousey and Lynch have Twitter emoji's now!

What's the story?

WWE is about to make history with their first ever female WrestleMania main event when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair collide for both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships and Twitter have done something very cool to commemorate the occasion.

In case you didn't know...

The match was pencilled in to be Charlotte and Ronda Rousey this time last year, but Becky Lynch's meteoric rise in popularity after finally losing it with Charlotte has lead to her being impossible to leave out.

Charlotte then won the SmackDown Women's Title making it a Winner Takes All match and ensuring you could not have a bigger, higher stakes match for your first ever women's 'Mania main event.

According to recent reports, the WWE are still not 100% set in stone on who the winner of this historic match will be, with Charlotte or Becky Lynch looking the most likely because Rousey is allegedly leaving.

That being said, who really knows what the WWE will do when these three women finally collide over all of the build-up.

The heart of the matter

There's certainly no denying the scale and magnitude of this glass ceiling shattering match, and Twitter certainly think so as they've made custom emojis for all three competitors to celebrate the occasion.

RR, The Man and WOO
RR, The Man and WOO

Ronda Rousey has her iconic Rowdy 'Roddy' Piper lettering, Becky Lynch has 'The Man' and, of course, Charlotte has 'Woo'.

Be sure to use #RondaRousey, #BeckyLynch and #CharlotteFlair when talking about the main event on social media!

What's next?

Not a lot more to do now other than strap yourselves in, get some snacks, enjoy your wings and prepare yourself for the long haul eight hour, sixteen match mega-wrestling event that is WrestleMania!

Who do you think will win, Rousey, Flair or Lynch? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

