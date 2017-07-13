WWE News: Two big title matches announced for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Two huge championship matches are now confirmed for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Ember Moon will take care of some unfinished business at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

What's the story?

WWE just confirmed two big matches to the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III PPV at the latest NXT tapings. The two scheduled matches are Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship and Ember Moon vs. Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre (Andrew McLean Galloway IV) will have his first title shot since his return to NXT. McIntyre participated in the tournament to crown the first ever NXT Champion in the Summer of 2012 where he was eliminated in the first round by Seth Rollins.

Ember Moon made her NXT debut in 2015, working only live events and dark matches till her big television debut came at TakeOver: Brooklyn II. Her NXT Women's Title match at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago PPV was cancelled due to the extent of the injuries she had suffered after being thrown out of the ring by Asuka. She returned to the NXT ring recently on the June 21st episode of the show.

The heart of the matter

Two big title matches were just announced by WWE at this week's NXT tapings. NXT Champion Bobby Roode will be facing Drew McIntyre in the latter's first title shot since returning to NXT earlier this year. Ember Moon, who was already in line for a title shot for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago will be facing Asuka in the hopes to break her incredible title reign that has gone on for over 450 days now.

What's next?

More matches are expected to be announced soon including a triple threat match involving Roderick Strong. More details will come into light as we move closer to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III so stay tuned for further updates.

Author's take

Ember Moon and Drew McIntyre both deserve their respective title shots while the former has some serious unfinished business with the reigning champion, Asuka. So far, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III looks like it will be an action-packed PPV.