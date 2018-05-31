WWE News: Two huge matches announced for NXT Takeover: Chicago

The card for the entire MITB weekend already looks stacked!

NXT Takeover: Chicago is shaping up to be a fantastic show

What's the story?

NXT Takeover: Chicago is just over two weeks away and the card is already shaping up to be a great challenger to the main rosters Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

The only match that had already been announced for Takeover: Chicago before this week's episode of NXT was Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against Oney Lorcan and Danny Birch.

Last year's show in The Windy City saw NXT's match of the year between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne take place as the two British stars battled it out for the United Kingdom Championship, whilst Tommaso Ciampa turned on his longtime friend Johnny Gargano, so the Chicago crowd will be expecting the company to top that this year.

The heart of the matter

This week's NXT show opened with Aleister Black talking about not knowing who his challenger is. Lars Sullivan decided to educate the NXT Champion by informing him that he would be the man stepping up to the task. Sullivan then sent a message to Black when he delivered the Freak Accident and held the NXT Championship aloft, to show the NXT Universe a sight that they could be seeing in a few weeks time at Money in the Bank.

Ricochet and Velveteen Dream have had their own share of issues over the past few weeks and last week was the final straw when Dream turned on Ricochet and cost the duo their match against Lars Sullivan. Ricochet lay down the challenge this week, but Dream opted to have the match take place at an event where the spotlight was much bigger. It's now official that two of the most exciting stars in NXT will now collide in Chicago.

Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano will also take place in Chicago as the two former friends collide in a street fight.

What's next?

The penultimate episode of NXT ahead of Takeover is expected to see more match announcements with Nikki Cross vs Shayna Baszler almost a certainty at this point.

Do you think NXT Takeover will top Money in the Bank? Which match are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comments section below...

