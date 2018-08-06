WWE News: Two huge matches announced for this week's Raw

Kurt Angle has announced two huge matches for Raw

What's the story?

The penultimate episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of WWE SummerSlam is now just hours away and General Manager Kurt Angle has already started to announce the matches for the show.

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam has nine matches on the card currently and whilst the card is already stacked, there are a few other matches that could still be added. One of those matches is the Raw Tag Team Championships, which is rumored to be heading towards a multi-team match after weeks of Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, The Revival and The B-Teams being at odds.

Sasha Banks and Bayley don't have a match at SummerSlam as of writing, but they have been in incredible form over the past few weeks, ever since they put their personal feeling aside and decided to start teaming and working together once again.

The heart of the matter

Last week on Raw, The Revival was able to defeat the team of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, when they hit the Shatter Machine on Wyatt, which could be by this week Angle, has given the former NXT Champions a match against The B-Team tonight.

Sasha Bank and Bayley were able to defeat Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan last week on Raw, but Angle has decided that The Riott Squad should have a rematch and that will also be taking place on tonight's episode live from Jacksonville, Florida.

What's next?

Tonight's episode of Raw boasts Ronda Rousey's first match on WWE's flagship show as she takes on Alicia Fox as well as Bobby Roode vs Mojo Rawley after the two men were part of an interesting brawl in the locker room last week.

Which match are you most looking forward to?