WWE Spoiler: 2 Iconic stars set to make their return to Raw next week

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.06K // 06 Nov 2018, 06:09 IST

The buildup to Survivor Series is looking stacked

What's the story?

Next week's episode of Raw will contain the final build-up to this year's Survivor Series and WWE are going all out since Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are set to be in attendance.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon was last seen on WWE TV when she appeared alongside her brother Shane and father Vince McMahon on SmackDown's 1000th episode back on October 16th. The Commissioner of Monday Night Raw isn't as hands-on with the flagship show as her brother Shane is with SmackDown Live, which is why she has left her show in the capable hands of Baron Corbin.

Brock Lesnar needed the help of Baron Corbin to lift the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel and wasn't part of the show which aired live from the UK this week, but he will be a huge part of the final build-up next week on Raw.

The heart of the matter

It was announced this week on Raw that both Stephanie McMahon and Brock Lesnar would be part of next week's go-home episode of Raw before Survivor Series. Stephanie will need to address the current situation with Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle, whilst Brock Lesnar will be providing the final update when it comes to his Survivor Series match with AJ Styles.

Survivor Series has had minimal build up because of where Crown Jewel fell this year, which is why everything on Raw and SmackDown over the next few weeks is going to feel slightly rushed.

What's next?

Next week's episode of Raw is set to be streamed live from Kansas City and will see the return of two of Raw's biggest stars. It appears that Survivor Series could be turned on its head in one episode.

