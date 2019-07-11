×
WWE News: Two Live Events cancelled in the European tour to possibly adjust Saudi Arabia event

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
206   //    11 Jul 2019, 05:36 IST

Triple H
Triple H


What's the story?

WWE is known for hosting multiple Live Events throughout the year all over the world. They go on tours in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan and other countries.

Now, it appears that WWE is cancelling two of their events which were set for the 3rd and 4th of November in Italy. This might have something to do with Saudi Arabia. Wrestling Inc has reported on the cancellation of the tour dates.

In case you didn't know...

WWE's Live Events are non-televised WWE events which the company hosts all over the world. The shows are usually more fun as the Superstars are free and engage the crowd without the focus of live cameras being on them. The faces are known for winning these matches mostly.

This is not the first time that WWE has had to adjust their November dates. With the Saudi Arabian event being shifted from the beginning of November to later in the first week, they have had to change their United Kingdom tour dates as well. They cancelled the 5th November, 6th November, 8th November, and 9th November events in the UK which had been planned for Nottingham, Birmingham, London, and Minehead.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Live Events for the 3rd November and 4th November shows in Florence and Milan have been cancelled by WWE. The official reason provided was 'a scheduling conflict in the WWE tour'.

However, this might have more to do with the Saudi Arabian event which is planned for November. Last year, during that time, they held Crown Jewel. This year there will be a similar event, and it appears that is causing the scheduling issues of WWE.

What's next?

It appears that WWE is making a lot of changes to their schedule for November. Initially, the United Kingdom dates also had to be adjusted and now the Italy dates have been cancelled as well. With the Saudi Arabian event taking place regularly in November for the coming years, this might be an ongoing issue unless WWE changes their tour dates to adjust to it.

