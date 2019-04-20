WWE News: Two major segments announced for next week's SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns didn't spare the boss upon his arrival in SmackDown

What's the story?

WWE recently took to Twitter to promote next week's edition of SmackDown Live.

The episode will feature the first confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after their WrestleMania 35 encounter, plus a possible repercussion for Roman Reigns' actions on this week's show.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns officially became a part of the blue show this past week, when he interruped Vince McMahon as he was busy proclaiming Elias as "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history". Reigns didn't take long to make an impact upon his arrival, as he hit two thunderous Superman Punches on Elias and the boss himself, Vince McMahon!

Becky Lynch is currently in a feud with The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans. Lynch has also been challenging a string of women ever since she became champion at The Show of Shows.

The heart of the matter

In two separate tweets, WWE announced two huge segments involving possibly the two biggest Superstars in the company at the moment: Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

In the first tweet, WWE pondered on a major repurcussion for what Reigns did upon his arrival on the blue brand. The Superman Punch had knocked Mr. McMahon unconscious, with a stunned Elias coming to his aid. Reigns proceeded to deliver a Spear to the guitar-clad villain.

In the second tweet, WWE teased a confrontation that the fans have been clamoring since a good while now. Charlotte Flair failed to retain her title at 'Mania, as Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to win both the titles. The two arch-rivals are all set to face off next week.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see how Charlotte's presence plays out in the midst of the ongoing feud between "The Man" and "The Lady". Also, a look back at Vince McMahon's past rivalries is proof enough that he will have something in store for The Big Dog.

Are you excited for next week's SmackDown Live? Let us know in the comments below!