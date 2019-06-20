WWE News: Two major title matches announced for NXT next week

WWE's development brand

What's the story?

Big news coming out of NXT this week, as William Regal has officially announced not one, but two huge NXT championship title matches that will take place on NXT television next week!

In case you didn't know

Previously at NXT TakeOver XXV, we witnessed history had been made as we witnessed The Street Profits achieve their goal in becoming the newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating The Forgotten Sons, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, and The Undisputed Era in a Tag Team Ladder Match.

The titles were previously vacated by The Viking Raiders (formerly The War Raiders) after they had been promoted to the WWE main roster. We also saw Shayna Baszler defeat Io Shirai to retain the NXT Women's Championship. However, their rivalry will continue, and be settled once and for all next week on NXT!

The heart of the matter

For the first time ever in NXT history, we will witness NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defend her championship against Io Shirai in a Steel Cage match. We will also see The Street Profits defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against The Forgotten Sons. This will be their first championship defense since capturing the vacated titles at NXT TakeOver XXV. The matches were announced by NXT General Manager, William Regal.

What's Next?

Join us here for NXT live coverage next week starting at 8pm (EST). You can check out NXT each and every week on the WWE Network. This is one week of NXT that you do not want to miss out. The NXT Women's Championship match between Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai in a Steel Cage is an NXT TakeOver caliber match that will surely deliver the goods.

