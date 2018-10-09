WWE News: Two matches announced for Monday Night Raw

The Hounds of Justice aren't done with Braun Strowman and the Raw Tag Team Champions just yet!

What's the story?

Monday Night Raw will feature two rematches from Super Show-Down involving all of the brand's current champions.

The Shield will face Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre while Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins will face The Riott Squad.

In case you didn't know...

None of the Raw Championship titles were defended at Super Show-Down and primarily featured Raw superstars in tag team action.

Every Raw Champion was involved in a six-person tag match, but the champions on each team looked strong as they helped secure the win for their partners.

The heart of the matter

The big storyline involving The Shield has focused on Dean Ambrose possibly leaving the group to join Braun Strowman and his gang, but that did not come to pass at Super Show-Down.

There was an interesting spot where Roman Reigns accidentally punched Dean Ambrose, but Reigns would make up for it by hitting a Spear on Braun Strowman and preventing Ambrose from being attacked any further.

There was a similar interesting moment at the beginning of the six-woman tag team match where Nikki Bella and Rousey argued about who should start the match against The Riott Squad.

Ronda remained uninvolved in the match until the end where she locked in a Double Armbar for the submission victory.

What's next?

Both teams have displayed hostility and tension at some point and it could boil over tonight on Raw.

Nikki is rumored to face Rousey at Evolution for the Raw Women's Championship and many are expecting a heel turn from Nikki or for the match to be formally announced sooner rather than later.

Similarly, Ambrose was expected to be the next member of The Shield to turn heel, but the way WWE is driving the point home has some fans second-guessing themselves.