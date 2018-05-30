WWE News: Two matches announced for next week's SmackDown Live

What's in store for SmackDown Live?

What's in store for next week?

What's the story?

As the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view draws closer, two matches related to that pay-per-view have been announced for next week's episode of SmackDown Live.

The Usos and Naomi will take on Rusev, Aiden English & Lana in a mixed tag team match while Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair face off in a singles match.

In case you didn't know

Naomi and Lana had a dance-off on this week's show while Flair and Lynch discussed their friendship and how they won't let that get in the way of winning the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The heart of the matter

On the surface, this would seem like usual matches that the company would put on, but there is a lot more history with all of these matches and their implications for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

In 2017, Naomi defeated Lana in her debut match to retain the SmackDown women's Championship. However, this time both women will square off with their husbands in the hopes of building momentum for the Money in the Bank show.

As for Flair and Lynch, they obviously have their history as members of the Four Horsewomen of WWE and have faced off numerous times since their days in NXT.

Flair has always been favoured in their previous bouts, so don't be shocked if The Queen gets the win against the first SmackDown Women's Champion.

What's Next?

Hopefully, there'll be some other interesting matches booked for the show.

With all the participants listed for the Money in the Bank Ladder matches, it would be easy for WWE to book a bunch of six-man tag team matches, but they should probably avoid that.

Next week's episode seems to be more focused on the Women's Division and that will be a great help to the division while Carmella's the champion.

