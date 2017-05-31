WWE News: Two matches confirmed for Money in the Bank

One Championship Match and one historic Match have been made for Money in the Bank.

Shane McMahon announced a history-making match!

Two matches were confirmed for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. The New Day will face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and five women will compete in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The New Day and The Usos have been competing against each other since 2015 when Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods fought for the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 31. They would also compete against each other in a triple threat ladder match at TLC 2015 along with the Lucha Dragons.

The SmackDown Women’s Division has focused on Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina all competing for a chance at Naomi’s championship.

Flair immediately received a title shot against Naomi after being drafted to the Blue Brand, which led to Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina forming a stable to prevent Flair from winning the championship and jumping ahead of all the other women in the division.

The Usos addressed the SmackDown Tag Team division and were interrupted by The New Day. The New Day eventually revealed that they will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in three weeks.

Later that evening, Carmella, Flair, Lynch, Natalya, and Tamina all came out to participate in the Fatal 5-Way to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, the match never started as all five wrestlers attacked each other before the bell could ring.

In the aftermath of this chaos, Commissioner Shane McMahon came out and announced that all five women will compete in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The Women of WWE have been making history over these past few years with bigger and better accomplishments each year.

Flair and Sasha Banks made history during the course of their feud, main eventing both Monday Night Raws and the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. They would also compete in the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match on the main roster before their feud concluded.

Charlotte will now be able to add another historic feat to her resume as she competes for the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

2017 has become a history-making year for the Blue Brand with Jinder Mahal becoming the 50th WWE Champion and this recent announcement. Tune in to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, June 18, 2017, to see history in the making.

