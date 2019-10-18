WWE News: Two more matches announced for upcoming episode of SmackDown

SmackDown's new women's roster goes at it for the right to challenge Bayley.

WWE is stacking the deck for Friday's SmackDown. WWE announced via Twitter on Thursday that two more big matches would be joining the Intercontinental Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Roman Reigns.

In order to determine a challenger for SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, a six-pack challenge will take place. In addition, a match featuring the Blue Brand's tag teams will also take place on the October 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Roster with potential

Bayley regained the SmackDown Women's Championship on last week's episode. Prior to that, she dropped the belt to Charlotte Flair on the debut of SmackDown on FOX. Now that the draft has come and gone, it appears that the new division will be on display.

WWE tweeted out that Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Carmella and Lacey Evans will all compete in a six-pack challenge. The winner will receive a future title shot at Bayley, presumable right before or immediately after Crown Jewel.

Another match was also announced for October 18th. The tag team division will also be on full display as the SmackDown Champions, the Revival, will team with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to battle the team of the New Day and Heavy Machinery. The match is touted as a showcase for SmackDown's "premiere" tag teams.

Ahead of the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in history at #WWECrownJewel, #SmackDown's premiere tag teams will clash on Friday Night when The #NewDay teams with #HeavyMachinery to take on #TheRevival and @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode.https://t.co/9xcY3NqQpR — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2019

Welcome to the new SmackDown

Multi-person matches to determine a title challenger are usually done to get as many people participating in the bout. In this case, it will also give fans their first look at the brand new women's division on the Blue Brand.

Since Bayley recently turned heel, it would make sense for one of the faces to win. Carmella has history with Bayley and makes the most sense as the first challenger to Dark Bayley. Things could change if Deville, Rose or Evans are turned face. Cross already battled Bayley over the summer while Brooke is still a ways away from being ready to challenge for a title.

In the same fashion, the tag team division will put forth all of its "premiere" tag teams in one match. It's a compliment to the four teams involved but the fact is that the other two teams drafted to SmackDown, the Lucha House Party and the B Team, aren't serious threats. Friday night should be full of good action after these matches were announced.

