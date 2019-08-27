WWE News: Two more matches confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw

AJ Styles and his fellow O.C. Stablemates have a shot at retribution tonight on Raw

Just hours prior to tonight's (26th August) episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE has taken to their social media accounts and have confirmed two mega matches for the show, including a US Championship rematch between current champion A.J. Styles and Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman's pursuit to win the US Championship

At WWE Extreme Rules, A.J. Styles won the WWE United States Championship for the third time in his career when he defeated former champion Ricochet with a little help from his fellow O.C. stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Following Styles' win, The Phenomenal One would successfully defend his title against Ricochet in a rematch at SummerSlam and two weeks ago on RAW, The O.C. would run roughshod through Ricochet and WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins before Braun Strowman would eventually make the save.

This eventually led to a US Title match between Strowman and Styles on last week's episode of RAW, however, the match ended in a disqualification when Gallows and Anderson ran down to the ring and started assaulting Strowman, who was eventually saved Seth Rollins.

Later in the same night, Strowman and Rollins challenged The O.C. to a RAW Tag Team Title match and much to everyone's surprise, the unlikely duo of The Monster Among Men and the current Universal Champion ended up winning the titles.

Matches confirmed for tonight's Raw

WWE has taken to their official Twitter and Instagram handle and have announced two more matches for tonight's episode of RAW. As noted, A.J. Styles will be defending the WWE United States Championship against Braun Strowman in a rematch from last week, whereas, the biggest tag team turmoil in WWE history will also be taking place on tonight.

As per WWE's announcement, 8 teams will be competing in the tag team turmoil to decide the next #1 contender for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The teams confirmed for the match are as follows:

The O.C. (Gallows & Anderson)

Heavy Machinery

The Revival

The B-Team

Lucha House Party

Viking Raiders

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The Major Brothers

When is Clash of Champions?

WWE Clash of Champions will be taking place on the 19th of September, 2019 and if Braun Strowman wins the WWE U.S. Title tonight on RAW, The Monster Among Men will also become a Double Champion, much like his tag team partner Seth Rollins.