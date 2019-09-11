WWE News: Two more NXT stars join 205 Live

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 124 // 11 Sep 2019, 09:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kushida teamed up with the Gentleman in a successful debut

205 Live continues to add NXT stars to the roster

Basically since January, 205 Live has been slowly adding NXT stars to their roster. Humberto Carrillo debuted on 205 Live on January 15th, losing to then Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in an absolute barn burner. Since then, half a dozen NXT stars have shown up on the Purple Brand.

Oney Lorcan was the next to jump to the Cruiserweight Division, knocking out Carrillo in the first round of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Lorcan's had an impressive run since coming aboard Tuesday nights, even getting a few shots at the Cruiserweight Championship.

The next to to join the brand were Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo's real-life second cousin, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, two men who took part in the NXT Breakout Tournament during the summer. Both men had incredible showings, and while they haven't been around since the Captain's Challenge back in August, it won't surprise anyone to see them take center stage in the land of the Cruiserweights in the near future.

Tonight, two more Superstars from the Black & Gold brand showed up on 205 Live, with one taking a more permanent role as a member of the commentary team.

Dio Madden and Kushida made time stand still on 205 Live

Opening 205 Live, Vic Joseph and Aiden English welcomed the WWE Universe to the most exciting show on the Network by breaking the news that Nigel McGuinness would be leaving the commentary desk permanently. McGuinness would now be focusing primarily on NXT, leaving an open slot on the announce team.

It wasn't open for long, though, as none other than Dio Madden joined the crew. The former NFL lineman known as Brennan Williams had also worked for Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling, as the Shogun of the ROW Marcellus Black. Madden has yet to make his official debut on NXT, though he's been touring with the brand and working live events for quite some time. For now, he'll try to introduce himself to the WWE Universe through commentary.

The second NXT star to join 205 Live was the Time Splitter, Kushida. The Ace of the Jrs teamed up with Gentleman Jack Gallagher to battle The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa in the opening match. Kushida managed to tap out Kendrick with the Sakuraba Lock, continuing his current undefeated streak.

For news, results, and more, be sure to follow Sportskeeda MMA and Sportskeeda Wrestling on Twitter.