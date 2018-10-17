×
WWE News: Two more WWE legends confirmed to appear at WWE Evolution

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
746   //    17 Oct 2018, 22:58 IST

Evolution is shaping up to be huge!
Evolution is shaping up to be huge!

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Ivory and Molly Holly have been confirmed to appear at WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, at the end of the month, according to PWInsider.com.

The pair joins the already confirmed Trish Stratus, Lita and Torrie Wilson - who have all been confirmed to return to WWE at the event at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

On October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, Evolution, takes place. Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, will host the first ever WWE event consisting solely of women's matches - with over 50 female Superstars, past and present, set to feature.

The card is already stacked, with WWE's Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship all set to be defended. The culmination of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will also take place at the event, as well as a number one contender's Battle Royal and a tag team match between Trish Stratus & Lita, and Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

As per PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory and Molly Molly have been confirmed to appear at WWE Evolution.

Ivory was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Molly Holly. Holly had previously made her comeback at WWE's first ever Women's Royal Rumble.

Molly Holly inducted Ivory into the Hall of Fame
Molly Holly inducted Ivory into the Hall of Fame

There's no word yet on the role either woman will play at Evolution, but it's interesting to note one of Bayley's recent tweets...

What's next?

We'll find out on October 28th. Evolution will be the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, and will emanate live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. You can watch Evolution live on the WWE Network.

What do you think of Ivory and Molly Holly returning at Evolution? Let us know in the comments.

WWE Evolution 2018
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
Contact Us Advertise with Us