WWE News: Two new title matches and more set for MSG TV tapings

Steve Austin

WWE is gearing up for its return to Madison Square Garden in September for the first tapings of Raw and SmackDown Live in over a decade.

The tapings will feature a star-studded lineup, with legends such as The Undertaker and Steve Austin set to appear on SmackDown Live and Raw, respectively.

Madison Square Garden has issued new promotional material for the Raw and SmackDown tapings on September 9th and 10th, and new matches and names are now being advertised.

WWE returns to Madison Square Garden with Live TV for the first time in 10 years with Monday Night RAW & Smackdown Live!

MONDAY NIGHT RAW DOUBLE MAIN EVENT:

Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to MSG for the first time in nearly 2 decades!

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

-Universal Championship Match-

Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

-RAW Women’s Championship Match-

SMACKDOWN LIVE DOUBLE MAIN EVENT:

The Undertaker returns to Smackdown Live at MSG!

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

-SummerSlam Rematch for the WWE Championship-

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Plus more of your favorite WWE Superstars including:

Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks

I cannot believe it has been so long. Time flies by. The Garden is home to many of my favorite moments in my career. @BretHart in #survivorseries @undertaker in #summerslam #highwaytohell and stunning @VinceMcMahon for the very first time. Along with many others.

Hell Yeah! https://t.co/L0LKzDRiYK — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 26, 2019

As of this writing, it remains unknown what type of role Steve Austin and The Undertaker will play on Raw and SmackDown, but with The Undertaker returning to action earlier this year it's possible he could begin some type of new feud on SmackDown as the show prepares to move to FOX Sports in October.

As for Austin, he last appeared at the big Raw Reunion show, and was on-hand to promote his new Broken Skull IPA and his new TV show Straight Up Steve Austin which airs on USA Network immediately following Raw on Mondays.

