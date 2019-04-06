×
WWE News: Two NXT favorites bid farewell to the brand following NXT Takeover loss

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
217   //    06 Apr 2019, 05:51 IST

Takeover New York was full of shocks and surprises for the watching crowd
Takeover New York was full of shocks and surprises for the watching crowd

What's the story?

Aleister Black and Ricochet were defeated by The War Raiders at NXT Takeover: New York and then bid farewell to the brand that they have called home over the past few months.

In case you didn't know...

Black is a former NXT Champion whilst Ricochet once held the North American Championship but over the past few months the two stars have called Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live home which is why they have finally said farewell to NXT earlier tonight at Takeover: New York.

Black and Ricochet challenged The War Raiders following their Dusty Rhodes Classic win which meant that the match was face vs face but it was still a show-stealing performance from both teams.

The heart of the matter

Black and Ricochet challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania on Sunday night, but ahead of this, they were looking to pick up NXT Championship gold in their opening match against The War Raiders.

Following their loss, The War Raiders bowed down to their challenges and Ricochet then became emotional as the crowd chanted "NXT" and "You Deserve It" and the duo seemingly said farewell on their way up to a main roster stay.

What's next?

Black and Ricochet will challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a fatal four-way match that also includes The Bar, The Usos and Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev at WrestleMania on Sunday night so even though the duo have now said goodbye to the developmental brand they could go on to pick up gold at WrestleMania in less than two days time.

Do you think Black and Ricochet will become SmackDown Tag Team Champions on Sunday night? Have your say in the comments section below...

