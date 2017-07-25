WWE News: Two RAW Superstars debut new finishing moves

Last night's RAW featured a couple of new finishing moves for two major superstars.

Jordan put Hawkins away with a suplex/neckbreaker combo

What's the story?

Jason Jordan and Nia Jax both picked up dominant singles wins on RAW last night, defeating Curt Hawkins and Emma respectively. Jordan is on the cusp of a major push whilst Jax has been on the verge of one for months, and both will need to establish clear finishing moves over the next few months.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on WWE RAW, Jason Jordan was revealed to be RAW General Manager Kurt Angle's illegitimate son. This can only mean the beginning of a push for the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Jordan's singles career began last night on the flagship show with a simple victory over resident RAW enhancement talent, Curt Hawkins.

Nia Jax has been on the cusp of a major push for what feels like forever. Jax was brought up to the main roster as part of the 2016 WWE Draft, and she has been a constant threatening presence in the RAW women's division. Jax has tried a number of finishing moves over the last 12 months, with nothing sticking to date.

The heart of the matter

Jordan made quick work of Hawkins last night on RAW, in what was his first major singles match in the company. There was some intrigue as to what Jordan would use as a finishing move, with some speculating that Jordan would use something from the playbook of his kayfabe father, Kurt Angle.

Those speculations were unfounded, as Jordan put Hawkins away with a variation on American Alpha's Grand Amplitude finisher. Jordan won with a belly-to-back suplex into an inverted neckbreaker.

Jax has tried a host of finishing moves over the last 12 months, trying everything from a running leg drop to a Samoan drop to a fireman's carry powerslam. Last night on RAW, Nia Jax debuted an entirely new finishing move, in the shape of a running somersault senton.

It remains to be seen whether this move will stick for The Hybrid Athlete.

What's next?

It would be no surprise to see Jordan start using something from Kurt Angle's arsenal sooner rather than later, as WWE will surely want to play up the familial element of the story. As for Jax, this is arguably her most devastating finisher to date, but whether it remains is another thing entirely.

Author's take

Finishing moves are so very important in WWE, so it is vital that Jordan and Jax settle on something sooner rather than later. Jordan's suplex/neckbreaker combo is a little awkward, and the Angle Slam or Ankle Lock will make more sense. As for Jax's senton, it is better than anything she has used to date.

