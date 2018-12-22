×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Two RAW superstars get married 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
56   //    22 Dec 2018, 10:42 IST

Sending out my congratulations to Logan and Rowe
Sending out my congratulations to Logan and Rowe

What's the story?

It's wedding season in WWE. Riott Squad member Sarah Logan tied the knot with NXT superstar Raymond Rowe, whom you may know better as a member of the War Raiders.


View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

I just married the love of my life. My best friend @sarahlaiwah ❤️ “There used to be a time where i was all alone, cold, with no hope . A time where i thought love was nothing more than a sin . That i shouldn’t even entertain the idea of putting my heart into somebody else’s hands because it might as well should have been considered committing suicide. But then there was also a time , where i met a woman. A woman so perfect and so sweet. A woman that was made for me that changed it all . A woman that made me believe. A woman that made me want to put all of the those negative beliefs to rest and just be free. A woman that made me not afraid to get down on one knee asking her to marry me .” -Lionel Green More and better forever. Thank you @jeffmadorephotography for capturing the moments that will last an eternity.

A post shared by Lio Rush (@rushliorush) on

Lio Rush also got married to his girlfriend, actress Sarah Lai Wah. All of us at Sportskeeda wish both couples the best in life.

In case you didn't know...

The Riott Squad was a heel stable put together under the leadership of Ruby Riott, that made its debut on SmackDown Live but came over to RAW as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. Since then, they've become a huge part of the RAW Women's Division.

Lio Rush is Bobby Lashley's hype man, which essentially means his manager. Accompanying the man to the ring, Rush encourages Lashley to flex his muscles and show his backside to the world watching. He is also a very important part of 205 Live.

The heart of the matter

Liv Morgan is a very close friend of Sarah Logan's, in addition to being her official stable mate. She Tweeted out the following picture from Logan's wedding.


All of Twitter went crazy wishing their best to the newly married couple, sending their earnest wishes. Rowe is a part of NXT right now, and it should be only a matter of time before the tag team gets called up to the main roster.

Lio Rush got married in Las Vegas to his girlfriend, Sarah Lai Wah, who's an actress as well as a model. WWE announced the wedding on their social media account recently.


What's next?

Both of the superstars will be back to the grind soon enough, as they are indispensable parts of the main roster. So will Rowe in NXT. That said, congratulations to them all!

Send out your best to all of the Superstars mentioned in the comments section below.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Riott Squad Lio Rush
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Brie Bella reacts for causing apparent injury...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two matches announced for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
3 surprises which should take place on the WWE Raw after...
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst Of RAW - 29th October, 2018
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the RAW women's division is in such a sad...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Sign that fans might actually love the...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (15 October 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Another Big Match Announced For RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
9 matches that have been announced for WWE Television...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Solution for situations such as Liv Morgan...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us