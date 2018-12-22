WWE News: Two RAW superstars get married

Sending out my congratulations to Logan and Rowe

What's the story?

It's wedding season in WWE. Riott Squad member Sarah Logan tied the knot with NXT superstar Raymond Rowe, whom you may know better as a member of the War Raiders.

Lio Rush also got married to his girlfriend, actress Sarah Lai Wah. All of us at Sportskeeda wish both couples the best in life.

In case you didn't know...

The Riott Squad was a heel stable put together under the leadership of Ruby Riott, that made its debut on SmackDown Live but came over to RAW as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. Since then, they've become a huge part of the RAW Women's Division.

Lio Rush is Bobby Lashley's hype man, which essentially means his manager. Accompanying the man to the ring, Rush encourages Lashley to flex his muscles and show his backside to the world watching. He is also a very important part of 205 Live.

The heart of the matter

Liv Morgan is a very close friend of Sarah Logan's, in addition to being her official stable mate. She Tweeted out the following picture from Logan's wedding.

All of Twitter went crazy wishing their best to the newly married couple, sending their earnest wishes. Rowe is a part of NXT right now, and it should be only a matter of time before the tag team gets called up to the main roster.

Lio Rush got married in Las Vegas to his girlfriend, Sarah Lai Wah, who's an actress as well as a model. WWE announced the wedding on their social media account recently.

What's next?

Both of the superstars will be back to the grind soon enough, as they are indispensable parts of the main roster. So will Rowe in NXT. That said, congratulations to them all!

