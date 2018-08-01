WWE News: Two RAW Superstars perform at Smackdown tapings this week

The land of opportunity

What's the story?

The dark match before SmackDown tapings in Tampa had a match between Titus O'Neil and Mike Kannelis, even though they are part of the RAW roster.

In case you didn't know...

Mike Kannelis, whose real name is Mike Bennett is the husband of former Diva's Champion Maria Kanellis and made his debut for WWE in 2017 when he joined Smackdown, bypassing the NXT route completely.

He is a former ROH Tag Team Champion and Impact X-Division Champion but failed to make any sort of an impact on WWE and quickly fizzled out.

He was part of Smackdown from 2017 till April 2018, when he got drafted to RAW.

Here is what Mike had to say about his career in WWE:

Millions of guys and girls would love to work for WWE. Hundreds of guys and girls that work for WWE would love to be on the main roster. I work for WWE, on the main roster, on the RAW Brand. But WWE is doing me wrong? Give me a break.

The heart of the matter

With Mike Kanellis and Titus O'Neil performing for Smackdown this week, it quite possible that they might be heading to Smackdown. However, it could also be just a one-off thing since they both are from Tampa itself, making it an attraction for the audience to see the hometown Superstars in action.

What's next?

Titus O'Neil is currently feuding with the Author's of Pain on RAW along with his teammate Apollo, so it is unlikely that he will be moving to Smackdown permanently.

However, Mike is not involved in any feud and has not made many television appearances either so having him drafted back to Smackdown could be a good idea.

