WWE News: Two Superstars Involved In Fight At WWE Performance Center

Lynch and Flair were at the PC today

What's the story?

WWE has today reported that there was an altercation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at the WWE Performance Center yesterday, which is being investigated by SmackDown Live officials.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Charlotte are scheduled to face off at WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, on October 28th in WWE's first ever Last Woman Standing Match.

The pair have been embroiled in a rivalry over the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship over the past few weeks which has saw Charlotte spear her rival through the LED screens on the entrance structure. Flair also attacked Lynch during SmackDown 1000 when Lynch appeared on Cutting Edge, where the SmackDown Women's Champion delivered some scathing words in the direction of the Rated-R Superstar.

The last time the pair met in the ring, Lynch defended the SmackDown Championship against Flair at the WWE Super Show-Down. Flair had Lynch in the Figure 8 and looked like she had the win in the bag, but Lynch used her title to escape by hitting Charlotte with the belt to break the hold, getting herself disqualified in the process.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte Flair had posted on social media on Friday that she was going to be at the Performance Center yesterday to speak with the female NXT talents, with NXT even tweeting out a photo of Charlotte at the PC, which you can see below.

However, Becky Lynch seemingly attacked Charlotte Flair during the visit, with WWE tweeting out the following:

WWE has confirmed the matter is being investigated.

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at Evolution in a first-time ever Last Woman Standing Match.

As for any repercussions, I guess we'll find out this week on SmackDown Live.

What do you want to see happen between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair next? Let us know in the comments.