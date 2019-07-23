WWE News: Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist spotted backstage with Kurt Angle at Raw Reunion

Kurt Angle

What's the story?

On tonight's RAW Reunion show, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison was spotted backstage alongside WWE Hall of Famer and fellow Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle.

In case you didn't know...

Kayla Harrison is a former American judoka who competed in the 78 kg weight category and current mixed martial artist who competes in the lightweight division for PFL MMA. She won the 2010 World Judo Championships, gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and gold at the 2011 and 2015 Pan American Games.

Harrison, a former training partner of former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, announced in October 2016 that she had signed with World Series of Fighting. Harrison made her MMA debut at PFL 2 on June 21, 2018 against Brittney Elkin in the Women's Lightweight division and defeated the latter via submission.

For her second professional fight, Harrison defeated Jozette Cotton at PFL 6 via third round TKO. Harrison's current MMA record stands at a total of 5 wins and 0 losses and her current Judo record stands at 45-7.

The heart of the matter

During tonight's RAW Reunion show, WWE took to their official Twitter account and posted a photo of two Olympic Gold Medalists, as former Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was joined backstage by PFL MMA's Kayla Harrison.

Below is the official tweet from WWE:

Given Harrison's past history with WWE star Ronda Rousey, it will be interesting to note if the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist eventually joins the former UFC Champion in WWE. After all, four of the MMA Horsewomen are currently signed with the promotion, with Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir being a vital part of the NXT roster.

What's next?

It is unsure if Harrison will be a part of a segment with Kurt Angle. The WWE Universe will be hoping she will be a part of RAW Reunion. As of right now, Kayla Harrison's main focus is towards her MMA career in PFL and we could expect the American Top Team star to get back to action in the near future.