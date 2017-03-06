WWE News: Two undefeated streaks broken at Fastlane

Both Braun Strowman and Charlotte had their streaks broken at Fastlane.

Fastlane was the last PVV heading into WrestleMania

What’s the story?

Last night’s pay-per-view show Fastlane saw two undefeated streaks being broken. First Roman Reigns became the first man to pin Braun Strowman in a singles match and then, Bayley retained her Women’s Championship when she put an end to Charlotte Flair’s pay-per-view undefeated streak.

In case you didn’t know…

Charlotte Flair, who made her debut after WrestleMania two years back, had a winning streak of 16 consecutive pay-per-view matches. Her first win in a PPV came against Sasha Banks and Nikki Bella in 2015 in a triple threat match at Battleground.

She would go on to dominate the PPV matches in 2016 when she defeated Banks in a Hell in a Cell and an Iron Woman match. She had endured losses but all of those came on Monday Night Raw.

Strowman’s undefeated streak, though, was actually about perishing in a match by submission or pinfall. Sami Zayn, of course, had earlier defeated Strowman at Roadblock: End of the Line when the former lasted 10 minutes in the ring. At recent WWE Live events, Strowman had lost by disqualification to Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

In her rematch against Bayley, Charlotte was on a mission from the word go. At first, it seemed like she would maintain her PPV streak until Sasha Banks appeared to distract her old nemesis. This gave Bayley an opportunity to hit her Bayley to Belly Suplex and pinned the Queen down to secure her victory.

Earlier, in an engaging match, Roman Reigns defeated Strowman via pinfall. Strowman had made his way to the top rope and flung his 400-pound frame across the ring but Reigns rolled out of the way at the last moment. Reigns then proceeded to hit Strowman with a Spear from the hell before pinning him down.

What’s next?

Charlotte will obviously try to win the title back from Bayley at WrestleMania 33. Banks, as well as Nia Jax, might be thrown into the mix to make things more interesting. WWE, though, has to tread carefully on how they use Strowman hereon.

Reigns could take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania but nothing is certain as of now.

Sportskeeda’s take

That both the streaks ended at Fastlane comes as a major surprise. Many had expected that it will be at WrestleMania where Reigns would beat Strowman. A streak that has lasted 21 months coming to an end at Fastlane seems a bit strange and forced.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com