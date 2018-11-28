WWE News: Two WWE Superstars robbed

The rental car's window was smashed, though it is currently unknown whether anything was taken.

What's the story?

WWE 205 Live Superstars Lince Dorado and former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander were robbed after having their rental car broken into, the two have confirmed.

In case you didn't know...

Both Dorado and Alexander joined the WWE after competing in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, with both men being eliminated in the second round, Dorado by Rich Swann, and Alexander by Kota Ibushi.

At WrestleMania 34, Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight Championship, defeating Mustafa Ali to claim the gold.

He held on to the title until WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia on October 6 this year, where he lost it to home-town star, Buddy Murphy.

In recent weeks, Dorado has been teaming with Gran Metalik and Kalisto as the Lucha House Party on RAW as well as 205 Live, with the team being part of the unsuccessful 10-Man team RAW on the Survivor Series pre-show.

The heart of the matter

Taking to Twitter, Dorado posted a picture of the car's smashed window, which was broken on the passenger's front side, sarcastically thanking Minneapolis for robbing them, though saying he still loves the city.

Alexander, who has been traveling with Dorado on the road, confirmed the story with a tweet of his own.

Linking to a video on his Instagram, Alexander showed the damage, as well as a greasy handprint, presumably left by the thief.

Neither men have said what, if anything, was taken from the vehicle.

What's next?

Hopefully, the local authorities will be able to catch the thief, possibly with evidence from that handprint, and bring them to swift justice.

Until then, Dorado and Alexander will continue to compete on 205 Live, which airs each week live on the award-winning WWE Network.