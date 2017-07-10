WWE News: Tye Dillinger extends an invitation to The Miz to come to Smackdown Live

The Perfect 10 sends a challenge to the A-Lister.

by Jeremy Bennett News 10 Jul 2017, 22:27 IST

Tye Dillinger has been on a roll since his Smackdown Live debut in April

What’s the story?

Shortly after The Miz retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship over Dean Ambrose at Great Balls Of Fire, Smackdown Live Superstar Tye Dillinger took to Twitter to extend an invitation for the A-Lister to appear. Check out Dillinger’s tweet below from last night:

Crafty win @mikethemiz ... now how about you swing by #SDLive sometime soon? #GBOF — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Dillinger made his pro wrestling debut in 2001 wrestling for smaller Canadian promotions. He was signed to a developmental deal by the WWE in 2006 where he worked for Ohio Valley Wrestling.

His first ever tag team partner in the company was Cody Rhodes.

The heart of the matter

Since his “official” main roster debut in April (he also participated in the Royal Rumble), Dillinger remains undefeated in singles competition. Calling out The Miz to come to Smackdown Live was potentially a way for Dillinger to send a message to Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan that he wants a shot at gold.

Since Miz is on Monday Night Raw and Dillinger is on Smackdown Live, the odds of this happening are pretty slim, but his chances for the United States Championship could go up if he continues on the winning path.

What’s next?

Dillinger is currently without a feud on Smackdown Live, but with Battleground just two weeks away, maybe a feud comes his way this week. We may potentially see who will step up to challenge The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship tonight on Monday Night Raw.

Author’s take

I would assume it was a playful tweet by Dillinger to challenge Miz considering he knows that it isn’t a possibility at this time with the brand split. If he is sending a message to the Smackdown Live GM and Commissioner, I would fully endorse a Tye Dillinger v. AJ Styles match at either Battleground or SummerSlam.