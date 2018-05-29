WWE News: Tye Dillinger makes a surprise return to NXT

'The Perfect 10' came out to a thunderous reception from the NXT Universe.

Tye Dillinger

What’s the story?

During a recent NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Tye Dillinger returned to his old stomping grounds, as he became the latest main roster Superstar to compete at an NXT Live event.

In case you didn’t know...

Tye Dillinger was first signed by the WWE back in 2006 under the company’s then-developmental promotion of Ohio Valley Wrestling. However, it was in September 2013 when Dillinger was re-signed by the WWE and was assigned to their developmental territory NXT.

Despite suffering losses on a regular occasion, Dillinger did manage to make a huge impression during his second and on-going stint with the WWE and became one of the most over Superstars in NXT.

The heart of the matter

This past Saturday evening in Orlando, NXT Superstar Marcel Barthel decided to issue an open challenge to the locker room and asked any particular Superstar to step up to the plate in order to go head-to-head against Barthel in a singles contest.

The German Superstar’s open challenge was eventually answered by SmackDown Live star Tye Dillinger, who came out to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe in Orlando, Florida.

In doing so, Dillinger also became the third former NXT act to make a surprise NXT appearance, following the likes of Revival and Tyler Breeze who also recently competed at respective NXT Live Events.

‘The Perfect 10’ subsequently went on to defeat Barthel and you can check out some clips from Saturday’s show below:

A perfect surprise by a perfect 10. @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/8AN99HHMEJ — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 27, 2018

What’s next?

Tye Dillinger is currently competing under the SmackDown Live brand and as per confirmed by SmackDown Live General Manager Paige, ‘The Perfect 10’ will also be in action tomorrow night as he is slated to go one-on-one against ‘The Artist’ Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night on SmackDown Live.

