WWE News: Tye Dillinger reveals why he is still with WWE

Mr. Perfect 10 responded to a fan revealing the reason why he’s remained loyal with WWE on Twitter despite the fact that the company sparsely using the Smackdown Live star.

Tye Dillinger’s had two stints with WWE in his professional wrestling career. The first was back in 2006 to 2009, where he was essentially enhancement talent for the now defunct WWE ECW brand under the name Gavin Spears.

Dillinger returned to the company back in 2013 and stayed in the NXT brand four years; however, he was again enhancement talent to mostly the hot talent that would walk into the NXT locker room.

Mr. Perfect 10 finally made his main roster debut in April last year on Smackdown Live defeating Curt Hawkins, but as time went on, Dillinger became lost in the shuffle of the Blue brand and essentially went back to the enhancement talent role he’s played throughout the years with the company.

Dillinger at one point expressed his frustration over not being used at all on Smackdown Live:

#TBT To that time I used to wrestle. pic.twitter.com/XTVpHI1nWm — Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 25, 2018

However, he ultimately suffered a hand injury back in October that forced the Smackdown star out of a title match against United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

A fan questioned why Dillinger remained with WWE as it's clear that the company has nothing left for him and the Smackdown star gave a short and to the point answer:

The response isn’t too surprising given the fact that most WWE superstars remain with the company for monetary reasons. This does contradict Dillinger's response to Matt Jackson’s tweet where The Elite member wrote, “Money ain’t everything” replying to his tweet over not wrestling on Smackdown Live.

Dillinger simply replied with, “Word” and then deleted the message soon after. Wrestling Inc was able to pick up the message before it was gone.

There haven’t been many updates on how long Dillinger will be out of action for his injury. He’s required to have surgery; however, Dillinger was unable to give a timetable for his return to the squared circle:

2/2....currently unknown. Thank you to the @wwe medical staff for taking quick action. Thank you for the support and I’ll be back soon.



P.S. 1- Learning to be Right handed sucks.

2. You REALLY DO need your thumbs. And...

3. It took 7 mins to tweet these messages 😝 — Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 31, 2018

