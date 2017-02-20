WWE News: Tye Dillinger says that his Royal Rumble appearance was just the first step

Is Tye Dillinger's main roster move imminent?

by Suyash Maheshwari News 20 Feb 2017, 11:33 IST

Tye Dillinger’s character is currently struggling to win matches

What’s the story?

In an interview with WWE.com, NXT’s Tye Dillinger revealed that his Royal Rumble appearance was just the first step in the right direction and he can’t wait to be the part of the main roster. Dillinger further noted that WWE gave him a taste of performing on a big stage and claimed that it inspired him to work even harder.

This is what NXT’s perfect 10 had to say:

My motivation level here in NXT has always been high. I believe it’s one of my stronger attributes. Competing in the Royal Rumble capped off a chapter in my career that I feel was 15 years in the making. That one moment, on that night, taught me that if you work hard enough when no one is watching, believe in yourself when others don’t, be good to people even if they don’t deserve it, and have incredible patience, eventually, something will roll your way.

In case you didn’t know...

Dillinger made his main roster debut at last month’s Royal Rumble as the tenth entrant for the annual Rumble match. Despite a decent showing, the 30-year-old was eliminated by Braun Strowman. Shortly after the match, the WWE posted a video on Youtube in which Dillinger reacted to his appearance in the event.

Check out the video of the backstage segment below:

The heart of the matter

He went to further elaborate on his experience:

"I just didn’t think that something would be competing at the 30th annual Royal Rumble event with the likes of The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Roman Reigns. [Laughs] I couldn’t be happier that it was, though. The way I look at it now, that’s just step one. WWE gave me a taste of what it’s like on the big stage and I want more. So now, I’ll work even harder."

After an impactful debut on the main roster, NXT’s perfect 10 now has his eyes set on transitioning to the main roster. Sadly for him, the WWE is not fully committed to the idea, at least for now. Dillinger is one of the more popular stars of NXT, with fans chanting ‘10’ every time he adorns a show and sometimes when he is not on it.

What’s next?

As of late, Dillinger is having trouble winning matches and he now doubts his position on the NXT roster, which is all part of the storyline. It would be interesting to see how WWE would further this storyline now that Dillinger has technically made his main roster debut.

Sportskeeda’s take

We feel that Dillinger will become a main roster star, sooner rather than later. Despite not being in the Championship picture, Dillinger’s immense popularity and profound wrestling skills have made him one of the top draws for NXT.

And with the ‘10’ chants only getting louder, WWE could trigger the move sometime this year.

