WWE News: Tye Dillinger talks about SAnitY

The Perfect Ten gives his thoughts on the unique group.

The Perfect Ten, Tye Dillinger

What’s the story?

Tye Dillinger was interviewed on his way into the Performance Center this week about a segment on NXT two weeks ago.

In case you didn’t know...

The Perfect Ten has been involved in a pretty intense feud recently with the group, SAnitY, and their leader, Eric Young. Shortly after NXT Takeover: Toronto, Eric Young started trying to recruit Tye to join SAnitY in order to fill the hole left by Sawyer Fulton’s departure.

Dillinger refused the offer, throwing the jacket he was being offered on the ground. This would ultimately result in Killian Dain joining SAnitY and taking out The Perfect Ten.

Dillinger wrestled Young at NXT Takeover: San Antonio in a losing effort when the numbers game overwhelmed Tye and led to his downfall. Since then, the feud has only intensified, with No Way Jose and Roderick Strong coming to Dillinger’s aid two weeks ago on NXT television.

A six-man tag would be made that same night, which SAnitY was victorious in when Killian Dain pinned Roderick Strong.

The heart of the matter

Dillinger was interviewed by Kayla Becker, who asked him about SAnitY. Tye said that Roderick Strong and No Way Jose had his back last week and proved that they won’t stand around and let a bunch of bullies run their way through NXT.

Dillinger also said that they had his back last week and that he has their backs now if SAnitY wants to bring it. Dillinger says he does have an agenda, but it doesn’t involve SAnitY.

What’s next?

NXT will air on Wednesday night on the WWE Network.

Sportskeeda’s take

It will be interesting to see where this feud progresses from here. Based on Dillinger’s closing comments in that video, it would seem that he has his sights set on something else. Based on events over the last few weeks, it would seem that both Shinsuke Nakamura and Kassius Ohno will both be in the conversation for who would be in the NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover: Orlando.

However, could Tye be looking to force his way into that conversation?

There are still six episodes of NXT left before the Takeover event, and a lot can happen in that amount of television time. Dillinger is one of the most popular talents in NXT, behind only Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

It’s feasible that Dillinger could have a “WrestleMania Moment” on the eve of WrestleMania 33, but we’re not certain of anything at this point.

