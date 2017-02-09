WWE News: Tyler Bate to defend his UK championship against Trent Seven next week on NXT

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 09 Feb 2017, 14:33 IST

Can Tyler Bate pass this litmus test WWE has set for him?

What’s the story?

As per latest reports from WWE.com, WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate is set to defend his Championship next week on NXT against his fellow Progress Wrestling Tag Team Champion Trent Seven. This matchup will be a historic one as this is the first time the UK Championship is being defended since it was introduced.

It is also the first time this belt will be defended on the yellow brand.

In case you didn’t know...

19-year-old Tyler Bate rose to prominence in the history of pro wrestling after becoming the first ever WWE United Kingdom champion by winning the United Kingdom Championship tournament last month. The native from Dudley, England won the championship after defeating four opponents in just two days during the tournament.

He recently debuted in NXT against Oney Lorcan successfully and made a huge impact.

The heart of the matter

This following week on NXT, Tyler Bate will face his first test as the United Kingdom champion when he defends his title against Trent Seven. It is to be noted that Trent Seven is the current Progress Wrestling Tag Team Champion with Tyler Bate. Trent Seven is also one Tyler Bate’s mentors, who helped the young Superstar to groom his game.

It will be interesting to see how Tyler Bate fares in this litmus test WWE has set for him. Trent and Tyler know each other well and being one of Tyler’s mentors, Trent enjoys a huge advantage heading into this match.

Trent made it to the Quarterfinals in the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament before being eliminated. Trent will look to become the WWE UK Champion and earn a WWE contract himself heading into this match.

What’s next?

From the looks of it, we can expect the WWE UK Championship to be a mainstay in the developmental brand. With too many titles crowding around the main roster, the time that this new Championship needs to rise to prominence will be provided in the developmental brand.

WWE can increase the prestige of the title and also have a legit way of putting over young talents with this move.

Sportskeeda’s take

NXT is soon becoming a must-watch program of WWE. The quality of programming and the intriguing storylines in the brand are garnering more fans as each day passes. With this move, WWE has ensured that the WWE UK Championship stays relevant and has the much needed time to rise to prominence.

