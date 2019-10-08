WWE News: Tyson Fury botches segment with Cesaro following RAW

Things got quite interesting between Cesaro and Tyson Fury after Raw went off the air

Tyson Fury is presently part of a Monday Night RAW storyline with 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman. The newfound boxer/wrestler feud saw its start at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, when Fury was prevented from getting physical with Strowman by arena security. This could all lead to a match between the two men at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. That show is less than three weeks away.

Fury is a World Heavyweight Champion in the boxing business, but he's not been given the arduous professional training that many aspiring wrestlers have to go through. This could be why many of the punches he threw last night on RAW either didn't hit the target or looked like they were not gimmicked at all.

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman main evented last night's episode of RAW in a segment that ended in a brawl where most of the boxer's punches missed his intended target. It appears that this wasn't the only time Tyson Fury pulled his punches.

Tyson Fury with the knockout blow to Cesaro after #RAW goes off air! pic.twitter.com/dkrQGFQ8B6 — Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 8, 2019

Segment following Raw

After the cameras stopped rolling last night on RAW, WWE Superstar Cesaro came out and decided to pick a fight with Fury. The boxer obviously wasn't going to take that without reacting, but while the video of Fury knocking out Cesaro has gone viral over the past few hours, when slowed down it's obvious that none of his punches ever even touched 'The Swiss Superman.'

Cesaro makes it obvious that the first punch doesn't touch him, but decides that he should bump the second one regardless.

It's fantastic that WWE has been able to bring someone like Tyson Fury into the business to fight Braun Strowman, but if he needs to be part of segments like this in the future then someone should teach him how to gimmick a punch.

