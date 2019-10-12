WWE News: Tyson Fury hints at more appearances, future Brock Lesnar match

Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury have big matches at Crown Jewel

WWE announced at a press conference in Las Vegas that Tyson Fury will make his in-ring debut against Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

Speaking to reporters after the news was confirmed, Fury revealed that he will be training at the Performance Center over the next three weeks and said his upcoming match with Strowman could be “the first of many” in WWE.

When a reporter mentioned that Fury previously called out Cain Velasquez during the former MMA star’s time as UFC Heavyweight Champion, the boxer hinted that he could potentially face the likes of Velasquez and Brock Lesnar in the future.

“Who knows. After Braun Strowman, who knows what lies beneath? Maybe Cain Velasquez, maybe Brock Lesnar. Who knows?”

Fury, who has an undefeated boxing record (29-0-1), suffered a nasty cut above his right eye during his victory over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on September 14.

The Brit added that he is supposed to be resting the injury ahead of his rematch against Deontay Wilder, which is expected to take place in February 2020, but he wanted to remain active by training with WWE.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few years [joining WWE] and the opportunity arose. I’m supposed to be resting the eye, but everybody knows I don’t like to take too much rest, which is why I’m over here training back in good old Las Vegas, the home of The Gypsy King, and it’s great to be back.”

Two blockbuster matches set for Crown Jewel

As well as Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury, WWE confirmed that Cain Velasquez will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

A 10-man tag team match has also been announced for the show, with five Superstars representing Ric Flair and five Superstars representing Hulk Hogan. So far, Randy Orton and King Corbin have been confirmed as Team Flair members, while Seth Rollins and Rusev will be part of Team Hogan.

