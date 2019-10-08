WWE News: Tyson Fury knocks out RAW Superstar after show goes off the air (Video)

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman backstory

Tyson Fury featured on SmackDown's debut on FOX last week. Fury was ringside for the historic show, and Braun Strowman - during a match - locked eyes with Fury and imitate a boxer's pose.

During the match, Dolph Ziggler was thrown by Strowman into Fury, which infuriated the boxer, who wanted to confront The Monster Among Men, but was stopped by security.

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman brawl on RAW

Fury returned to WWE television on RAW and wanted an apology from Strowman for his actions on SmackDown. The Monster Among Men refused to apologize and the two brawled, before being held back by security.

Security were swatted away by the two massive men before the WWE locker room came to the ring to separate the two. The show ended with the two men still looking to attack each other.

What happened after RAW went off the air?

After RAW went off the air, the brawl continued, with WWE Superstars struggling to keep the two apart. Strowman then left the ring, heading backstage after a very heated encounter with Tyson Fury.

The rest of the locker room left the ring after Fury was cooled down, but former tag team champion Cesaro, was the only one remaining in the ring, trying to calm down the boxing star.

But, Fury was not happy about something that Cesaro said or did as he landed two right hands to Fury to knock the Swiss Superstar to the floor. Fury then tried lifting Cesaro to his feet and then walked away as Cesaro struggled to get back up.

You thought it was over?! The MASSIVE BRAWL between @BraunStrowman and @Tyson_Fury continued after #Raw went off the air!!!



👊👊 pic.twitter.com/vR8ukJQOD9 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019

What's next for Fury and Strowman?

We could possibly see the two battle it out in the ring at this month's Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia.

