WWE News: Tyson Fury reveals his promoter's shocking reaction to him signing with the company

Tyson Fury

WWE's newest signee Tyson Fury was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show and during the interview, the British professional boxer revealed his promoter's shocking reaction to him recently signing with WWE.

Tyson Fury's WWE debut

Tyson Fury made his first WWE appearance on SmackDown Live's debut episode on FOX on October 4, 2019. In his first appearance in WWE, Fury stared down Braun Strowman during his tag team match, with the latter throwing one of his opponents from the match, Dolph Ziggler, towards Fury.

After the match, Fury jumped the barricade and proceeded to ignite a brawl against Strowman but the former was eventually stopped by security. Shortly afterward, it was announced by WWE that Fury would be given an open mic for the following episode of RAW and on the show, he and Strowman confronted each other in the final segment of the evening. The two men then sparked a brawl and had to be separated by fellow wrestlers.

On October 11, 2019, it was confirmed that Fury and Strowman would face off each other in at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, as the match was officially confirmed for the show after the two had signed the contract on RAW.

Fury reveals his promoter's shock reaction to him signing with WWE

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the recent edition of The MMA Show, former unified WBA Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury revealed that his promoter Frank Warren apparently had no idea of him signing up to compete in the WWE and revealed that the latter was indeed quite pissed off when he eventually got to know of it.

Tyson Fury tells @arielhelwani that his promoter Frank Warren didn’t know he was signing up to compete on the WWE.



"He was quite pissed, to be fair."#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/FbovqMEzTi — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) October 21, 2019

When will Tyson Fury make his WWE debut?

On October 11, 2019, Tyson Fury will be making his professional wrestling debut when he steps into the ring with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel for a one-on-one match.

