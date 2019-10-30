WWE News: Tyson Fury says wrestling is not fake

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury spoke to talkSPORT ahead of his scheduled match against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel that will take place on October 31 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Gypsy King talked about the physical pain that he had to endure while undergoing wrestling training and said that the physicality involved is greater as compared to boxing.

Meanwhile, Sportskeeda caught up with Tyson Fury in an exclusive interview where he praised the WWE Performance Center.

Wrestling is not fake

In the interview, the undefeated heavyweight boxer said that wrestling is not fake as most people make it out to be and added that one has to take bumps in wrestling (which on the other hand does not apply for boxing that much) that can leave a person with serious injuries if one doesn't protect themselves properly. Fury said that while undergoing wrestling training, he has injured his shoulder, ankle and has issues with his back.

He also mentioned how hard it was for him to take his first unprotected bump while training for his match at Crown Jewel and added that if one is not careful they can end up getting seriously injured. He gave an example of how various Superstars in WWE have been plagued with spinal and neck injuries throughout their careers.

“It’s definitely not fake.” ❌



“I’ve got an injured shoulder, an injured ankle and my back is killing me.”



“You take more impact in training for wrestling than you ever would boxing.”@Tyson_Fury says wrestling isn’t fake ahead of his @WWE debut. 👏 pic.twitter.com/6vDcs7OIj6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 29, 2019

Tyson Fury vs Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman had a tense showdown with Tyson Fury during the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown that premiered on FOX. After confronting again on the next week's episode of RAW, a match was announced between the two at Crown Jewel at a WWE Press Conference in Las Vegas on October 11.

