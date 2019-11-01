WWE News: Tyson Fury weighs in on his WWE future

Tyson Fury was victorious in his WWE debut match against Braun Strowman

This year's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view emanated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and saw the lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world Tyson Fury going up against Braun Strowman in his in-ring debut match for WWE. Fury picked up a count-out victory over Strowman after he knocked out the Monster Among Men with a stiff hook.

After the match got over he gave an exclusive interview to WWE where he discussed if he wants to compete for the company in the future.

Fury's future with WWE

The backstage interviewer congratulated Fury on his win in his debut WWE match against Strowman and asked him how it felt to compete in Saudi Arabia. The Furious One replied that it felt amazing to compete there and praised Strowman's strength although he did not like how Strowman reiterated by attacking Fury after the match.

It was absolutely fantastic. Great experience, was really happy to be here in Saudi Arabia. It was a massive show and Braun definitely is the Monster Among Men. When I hit him with a piledriver right hand, I can't believe he got back up and slammed me to the floor, and yeah, it was a bit of a cheap shot after the bell but what can we do? It's WWE.

He was then asked if the WWE Universe had seen the last of the Gypsy King to which Fury replied:

I have got a big fellow called Deontay Wilder to see to February 22 and then we see where we go from there.

Sportskeeda caught up with Tyson Fury ahead of his match at Crown Jewel where he was asked about his post-Crown Jewel involvement with WWE where he mentioned that he wants to have a dream match with a certain WWE Superstar.

