WWE News: Tyson Kidd talks about his career-ending injury, details new role in WWE

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.10K // 23 Jul 2018, 18:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tyson Kidd now has a new role in WWE

What's the story?

Tyson Kidd was last seen on WWE TV back in 2015, but he is actually still employed by WWE in a role that keeps him out of the public eye.

In case you didn't know...

Kidd is a former Tag Team Champion and was at the height of his career alongside Cesaro when he was injured in a dark match against Samoa Joe more than three years ago. The former wrestler was temporarily paralyzed following the move and then was forced to undergo emergency neck surgery.

Kidd was forced to walk away from the only business he has ever known because of the injury and will never wrestle again, but WWE has found a way to include the Canadian star in their backstage crew where he has been able to adapt to a new side of the company.

The heart of the matter

Kidd recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet at 'That Wrestling Event' in Orlando, FL where he was able to open up about his new role behind the scenes in WWE.

"I work backstage as, I guess my role is a producer, I've been doing it for a year now and I love it. Took a little bit to get adjusted and kind of back in the mix, you know I was away for two years but it's been awesome and I get to work with some great talent. I love sitting and collaborating with people and just being creative, we all are throwing ideas in and next thing you know some match is being made in the ring that I had some small part in and it feels fulfilling and there is no physical trauma to me so it's all good."

Kidd was also able to talk about his career-ending neck injury which forced him out of the ring and as part of the backstage crew.

"I remember everything, I lost feeling for about five seconds head to toe, time stands still, you just sit there like in no control whatsoever it wasn't in my control, I was at someone's mercy just sitting there, you can't move anything, everything in your body feels like it weighs like two million pounds. There was some weird voice telling me that this isn't perminant, it doesn't mean that it's right but luckily, thankfully it was."

Kidd was asked about his future and whether or not the goal was to be cleared to return to the ring and he stated that he loves his job right now and he enjoys it. Whilst he refused to rule out a return to the ring in the future, she said that he finds his job pretty fulfilling right now.

What's next?

Kidd continues to work behind the scenes as a producer for SmackDown and Raw where he works closely with a number of superstars on planning and putting together their matches.

Would you like to see Tyson Kidd return to the ring in the future? Have your say in the comments section below...

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.