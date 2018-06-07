WWE News: UFC Legend Chael Sonnen reveals his secret deal with WWE

It's the first time the People's Champ has opened up about this secret Multi-Million Dollar Deal.

The People's Champ

What's the story?

UFC legend Chael Sonnen shared a story about the two secret offers he had from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) before one of the biggest fights of his career against Anderson Silva.

He revealed this story about a multi-million dollar deal to MMA Personality Brendon Schaub during an interview with him for the Showtime show, 'Below the Belt with Brendon Schaub'.

In case you didn't know...

Chael Sonnen.a.k.a 'The American Gangster' was a former UFC contender and is currently competing in the Heavyweight division of Bellator MMA. A professional MMA fighter since 1997, he is considered one of the best trash talkers in the business and also has a world-class wrestling game.

At UFC 117 on August 7, 2010, Sonnen challenged Anderson Silva for the UFC Middleweight Championship and was submitted by Silva with a triangle armbar. The bout earned the 'Fight of the Night' honors and in a much-anticipated rematch at UFC 147, he was TKOed by Silva.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Schaub, Sonnen made a strong statement regarding an offer from the World Wrestling Entertainment. He opened up about the multi-million offers that were given to him by WWE prior to his Anderson Silva fight when he was still at the height of his popularity.

The first part of the offer was a million dollar payout for not showing up to the Silva fight without warning the UFC. The second - $5 million to show up on 'Monday Night Raw' with the UFC belt after beating Anderson Silva.

He added that back then WWE was looking for young talents for the show and the offer was his way into the WWE roster.

What's next?

Chael Sonnen, who competes in the 'Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix', is coming off a big win against former UFC contender Rampage Jackson and has to face Fedor Emelianenko next.

The biggest gangster in MMA maybe hinting about a possible entry into the pro-wrestling world by digging up these forgotten stories now.