WWE News: UFC legend Cris Cyborg weighs in on Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch rivalry

The UFC legend has made her feelings known

What's the story?

Last night's Raw ended explosively when the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey came to a head. After a week of exchanging jabs on social media, the first takedown came from Becky Lynch in the form of a backstage attack as she and Team SmackDown invaded RAW ahead of Sunday's Survivor Series.

Lynch, though, ended up busted open and leaving via the crowd, with Rousey nursing her arm in the ring after trying to get retribution.

One of Rousey's biggest rivals, though, has now weighed in on the feud - and made it clear whose side she's on.

In case you didn't know...

Back in March, ahead of Ronda Rousey's WWE debut, Cris Cyborg was asked by TMZ about the RAW Women's Champion's career switch and the likelihood of a clash between the pair - either in the Octagon or the squared circle.

Cyborg didn't mince her words. She said she doesn't watch WWE but said she respected Rousey's decision to leave and hinted that she may one day join Rousey in WWE to face Ronda Rousey - if only in a one-time deal.

The heart of the matter

Well, it would appear that Cyborg does indeed now watch WWE, as the UFC star has weighed in on the Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch, Champion vs Champion, rivalry that will culminate this Sunday at SummerSlam.

Cyborg took to Twitter to back Becky Lynch, using the SmackDown Women's Champion's moniker of "The Man" while sharing the clip of Lynch using the Dis-Arm-Her on Rousey.

What's next?

Well, while Becky Lynch faces the toughest test of her career when she takes on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, she now seems to have a very powerful ally on-side in Cris Cyborg.

Could we see Cyborg interfere at Survivor Series? Only time will tell.