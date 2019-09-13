WWE News: UFC legend Ken Shamrock wants a match against Brock Lesnar

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 190 // 13 Sep 2019, 08:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar seems to be the guy everyone wants to conquer, as difficult as that may be

The Beast Incarnate's presence

It's no surprise to anyone that Brock Lesnar is seen by many as a once in a lifetime phenomenon. The former Universal Champion's strength, size, and athleticism is so incredible that he's been considered, by fans and analysts in the worlds of pro wrestling and MMA, to be a genetic freak of nature.

From his massive hands, which were barely contained in 4XL size gloves in his last fight in the Octagon, to throwing out unexpected moves like the Shooting Star Press, it's not shocking that anyone would want to take on Brock Lesnar in the ring in hopes of drawing some big money. After all, when the Beast Incarnate and his Advocate are involved, that's pretty much guaranteed.

Many Superstars, past and present, have stated that a dream match for them would be facing Brock Lesnar, someone who has been able to put on some awe-inspiring matches with opponents of varying size. Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor have all brought out the best in the Beast as they tried to chop down the legendary grappler, and monsters like Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe have waged war against him in some all-time great slobber-knockers.

When Lesnar is on the card, odds are that match is the show stealer, which is why it comes as no surprise that a certain UFC Legend wants to take him on.

The World's Most Dangerous Man vs The Beast Incarnate

Ken Shamrock, former WWE Intercontinental Champion and UFC Hall of Famer, will be making his return to the ring on October 20th when he battles Moose at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory. However, he may be looking past Moose, hoping for a mega fight with the WWE's resident octagon stomping monster.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shamrock said that taking on Lesnar would mean a lot to him.

He's a beast. He's a guy that I would enjoy wrestling also because you look at him and you're just like, 'This dude is a megastar.' For me to share the ring with him would be an absolute honor.

Thanks to Chris Van Vliet for the quotes above. If you'd like to check out the rest of the interview, including his upcoming match with Moose, how much longer he plans on working in-ring, and more, check out the full interview below.

Advertisement

For all of your news, results, and more, be sure to follow Sportskeeda MMA and Sportskeeda Wrestling on Twitter!