WWE News: UFC's Cris Cyborg demands Summerslam match with Becky Lynch; Lynch responds

Cyborg called out Lynch after her UFC 214 victory.

by Nishant Jayaram News 30 Jul 2017, 16:43 IST

Cris Cyborg is the new UFC Women's Featherweight Champion

What's the story?

MMA fighter Cris Cyborg has demanded a match with Becky Lynch at Summerslam post her victory against Tonya Evinger at UFC 214.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiane Justino Venâncio, known by the ring name Chris Cyborg, is a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter competing in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Hailing from Brazil, Cyborg began her MMA career in 2008 and went on to fight at Strikeforce, Invicta Fighting Championships, and made her switch to the UFC in 2015.

She held the Women's Featherweight World Championship at Strikeforce and Invicta Fighting Championships, before winning the same title at UFC. She has an incredible 18-1 (18 wins, 1 loss) record in the UFC.

12 years undefeated! The @UFC can finally say the best female fighter in the world is their champion! Thank you @danawhite pic.twitter.com/xTX0Nt7PvK — #andstill #UFC214 (@criscyborg) July 30, 2017

The heart of the matter

After her historic victory at UFC 214, Cyborg called out Becky Lynch and demanded Triple H to make the match happen at Summerslam.

Becky Lynch, who was watching the UFC fight in what appears to be a bar, shot back at Cyborg by saying she wasn't afraid of her and that she was 'studying her'.

"The Irish Lass Kicker" also said that the UFC fighter 'would get burned' when she fights with fire (alluding to herself as 'fire). The WWE Superstar later tweeted saying she's not scared of anything, taking the challenge head on to Cyborg.

Im scared of nothing! https://t.co/cbRFPnXO0p — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 30, 2017

What's next?

After her victory at UFC 2014, Cyborg threw an open challenge to any fighter and said that she would face anyone.

Apart from calling out Lynch, she also demanded a fight with former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Holly Holm.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch doesn't have any significant feud on Smackdown LIVE and this possible match-up between Lynch and Cyborg could happen at Summerslam.

Author's take

The prospect of an MMA-WWE crossover is an exciting one! Cyborg is a beast on the mat and would fit in very well in the WWE.