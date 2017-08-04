WWE News: UFC's Cris Cyborg talks about a potential match with Becky Lynch

Both athletes have been at war on Twitter for over a month

Cyborg discusses a potential Summerslam match against Becky Lynch

What's the story?

UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg recently participated in an interview with Detroit CBS Local and discussed a potential match with WWE Superstar Becky Lynch at the upcoming Summerslam PPV.

In case you didn't know...

On July 12, 2017, Becky Lynch and Cyborg had a back-and-forth on Twitter where they teased a potential match at Summerslam. Here are two tweets from their exchange:

If you are smart @TripleH you Don't let @BeckyLynchWWE anywhere near the ring with me! Ireland can't handle another star losing this summer https://t.co/4qdPM1ado4 — #Shobox ShieldsAdler (@criscyborg) July 12, 2017

I've never backed down from a challenge. Come at me bro. https://t.co/vbi7miqnRC — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 14, 2017

On July 30, 2017, their Twitter war finally reached its crescendo, when Cyborg, hours before her major championship bout at UFC 214, sent out a message to Lynch and said that she wanted to sign a contract to compete at Summerslam if she successfully captured the UFC Women's Championship.

Let's make a deal. If I win tonight in cali, and you win tonight in Detroit...you agree to to sign the #summerslam contract. Don't b scared! https://t.co/CMlzPrdw0e — #Shobox ShieldsAdler (@criscyborg) July 29, 2017

The heart of the matter

While speaking on this feud with Detroit CBS Local, Cyborg said that she was looking forward to trying her hand at professional wrestling. She expressed a real interest in working with Becky Lynch at Summerslam and said:

"We're working on it. I think it'll be cool. It'll be exciting for all the fans and get in some fans from the WWE and some fans from MMA."

What's next?

After winning the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship from Tonya Evinger, Cyborg sent a tweet to Triple H demanding a match against Becky Lynch at Summerslam. The next day, on July 31st, Cyborg sent out another tweet wanting WWE to give her a fight against Becky Lynch at Summerslam.

Although Lynch didn't reply to Cyborg's tweet, that didn't stop the UFC Champion from talking about her on Twitter. While this match might seem like fantasy, several reports have claimed that this will be UFC's way of expressing their gratitude for WWE letting them use Brock Lesnar at UFC 200.

Author's take

Even if the match doesn't happen at Summerslam, it'll be interesting to see the women square-off against each other at some other PPV down the line. Lynch currently doesn't have an opponent for Summerslam, so if there's a place to do this kind of match, then Summerslam's the place to do it.

