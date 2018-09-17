WWE Rumor Mill: UFC Star being considered for WrestleMania 35 match against Ronda Rousey?

Rousey takes the fight to Triple H in her WrestleMania debut.

What's the story?

The WWE is considering putting current RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey against UFC star Chis Cyborg at WrestleMania 35 next year.

In case you didn't know

Cyborg trained in her homeland of Brazil, before making her USA debut in 2008, defeating future NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler.

In 2015, she signed with the UFC, making her debut at UFC 198 in May 2016, defeating Leslie Smith in the first round, and won the company's Women's Featherweight Title in July 2017.

Ronda Rousey is a former UFC star, and was the company's first Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Rousey made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, appearing after Asuka had won the first Women's Royal Rumble.

Rousey would make her in-ring debut, teaming with then-RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

At Summerslam 2018, Rousey captured the RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss, and successfully retained the title at Hell In A Cell the next month.

The heart of the matter

According to Joe Peisich of the Barnburner Fired Up podcast, the McMahon-run company is considering a match between the two iconic UFC stars.

The report suggests that Cyborg has already been asked about the potential match.

"WWE is in current negotiations with Cyborg to fight Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania."

However, Rousey has also been rumored to be facing former SmackDown Live Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a different report.

The Barnburner report did not mention whether the match between Rousey and Cyborg would be a professional wrestling match, or a UFC-style fight.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 will take place April 7, next year at the Met Life Stadium in New York/New Jersey, and will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

